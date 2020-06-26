2425 Vail Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

TWO BEDROOM/TWO BATH CONDO IN ART DECO BUILDING

The unit is located on the top floor in The Grove, Elizabeth neighborhood, gated parking and secured keypad building entry. Modern updates, hardwood floors in living area, granite counter tops, large bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Balcony and great pool with clubhouse located conveniently within 5 minutes to uptown and Medical district.



Pet friendly/owner approval



