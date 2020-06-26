2425 Vail Avenue

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138722
After registering at this link you will receive a code for a self guided tour. Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Bond Program for deposit.
TWO BEDROOM/TWO BATH CONDO IN ART DECO BUILDING
The unit is located on the top floor in The Grove, Elizabeth neighborhood, gated parking and secured keypad building entry. Modern updates, hardwood floors in living area, granite counter tops, large bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Balcony and great pool with clubhouse located conveniently within 5 minutes to uptown and Medical district.
Pet friendly/owner approval
