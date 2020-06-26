All apartments in Charlotte
2425 Vail Avenue
2425 Vail Avenue

2425 Vail Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2425 Vail Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207
Elizabeth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138722

After registering at this link you will receive a code for a self guided tour. Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Bond Program for deposit.

TWO BEDROOM/TWO BATH CONDO IN ART DECO BUILDING
The unit is located on the top floor in The Grove, Elizabeth neighborhood, gated parking and secured keypad building entry. Modern updates, hardwood floors in living area, granite counter tops, large bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Balcony and great pool with clubhouse located conveniently within 5 minutes to uptown and Medical district.

Pet friendly/owner approval

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 Vail Avenue have any available units?
2425 Vail Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 Vail Avenue have?
Some of 2425 Vail Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 Vail Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Vail Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Vail Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2425 Vail Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2425 Vail Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2425 Vail Avenue offers parking.
Does 2425 Vail Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 Vail Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Vail Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2425 Vail Avenue has a pool.
Does 2425 Vail Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2425 Vail Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Vail Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 Vail Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
