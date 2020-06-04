2422 Woodward Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Walk or scoot to Camp Northend, the New Heist Brewery, and the NC Music Factory. Minutes from uptown Charlotte and easy access to interstate 77 and 85.



1st Floor Features: Formal dining room/sitting room/office, large kitchen with custom walk-in pantry, huge island, dining area, and large living area. Landscaped, fenced-in yard with patio. Detached 2 car garage with storage in attic.



2nd Floor Features: Loft at top of stairs with three adjoining bedrooms. Private balcony off master bedroom with panoramic skyline views of uptown Charlotte; large walk-in closet in master bedroom.



3rd Floor Features: Private bedroom and bathroom.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/29902



(RLNE4800863)