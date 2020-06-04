All apartments in Charlotte
2422 Woodward Avenue

2422 Woodward Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2422 Woodward Ave, Charlotte, NC 28206
Double Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Walk or scoot to Camp Northend, the New Heist Brewery, and the NC Music Factory. Minutes from uptown Charlotte and easy access to interstate 77 and 85.

1st Floor Features: Formal dining room/sitting room/office, large kitchen with custom walk-in pantry, huge island, dining area, and large living area. Landscaped, fenced-in yard with patio. Detached 2 car garage with storage in attic.

2nd Floor Features: Loft at top of stairs with three adjoining bedrooms. Private balcony off master bedroom with panoramic skyline views of uptown Charlotte; large walk-in closet in master bedroom.

3rd Floor Features: Private bedroom and bathroom.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/29902

(RLNE4800863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 Woodward Avenue have any available units?
2422 Woodward Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 Woodward Avenue have?
Some of 2422 Woodward Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 Woodward Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2422 Woodward Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 Woodward Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2422 Woodward Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2422 Woodward Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2422 Woodward Avenue offers parking.
Does 2422 Woodward Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2422 Woodward Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 Woodward Avenue have a pool?
No, 2422 Woodward Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2422 Woodward Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2422 Woodward Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 Woodward Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2422 Woodward Avenue has units with dishwashers.
