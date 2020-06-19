All apartments in Charlotte
2417 Pinckney Avenue
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:33 PM

2417 Pinckney Avenue

2417 Pinckney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2417 Pinckney Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Villa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Modern farmhouse in Villa Heights with 5 BRs & 4 full BA. The inviting front porch will welcome you and your friends into the light filled, open living area with 10-foot ceilings, water fall counters and designer lighting. Over 700 square feet covered outdoor living spaces including a main level covered patio, 2nd floor covered porch off guest suite and master suite onto the 2nd floor covered terrace. Stunning site finished hardwoods throughout with beautifully tiled bathrooms. Master suite includes two walk-in closets, a free-standing tub & huge dual head master shower. The light rail and NODA are just a short walk away and your are just steps away from Amelie’s Bakery. Rent - 1 year lease $4500 with $4500 security deposit, 2 year lease $4000 with $4000 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Pinckney Avenue have any available units?
2417 Pinckney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 Pinckney Avenue have?
Some of 2417 Pinckney Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 Pinckney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Pinckney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Pinckney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2417 Pinckney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2417 Pinckney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2417 Pinckney Avenue offers parking.
Does 2417 Pinckney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2417 Pinckney Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Pinckney Avenue have a pool?
No, 2417 Pinckney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2417 Pinckney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2417 Pinckney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Pinckney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 Pinckney Avenue has units with dishwashers.
