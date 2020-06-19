2417 Pinckney Avenue

Amenities

Modern farmhouse in Villa Heights with 5 BRs & 4 full BA. The inviting front porch will welcome you and your friends into the light filled, open living area with 10-foot ceilings, water fall counters and designer lighting. Over 700 square feet covered outdoor living spaces including a main level covered patio, 2nd floor covered porch off guest suite and master suite onto the 2nd floor covered terrace. Stunning site finished hardwoods throughout with beautifully tiled bathrooms. Master suite includes two walk-in closets, a free-standing tub & huge dual head master shower. The light rail and NODA are just a short walk away and your are just steps away from Amelie’s Bakery. Rent - 1 year lease $4500 with $4500 security deposit, 2 year lease $4000 with $4000 security deposit.