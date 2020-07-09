2413 Inverness Road

Amenities

This is a fantastic three bedroom, two bath home for lease. It is maintained as if it were for sale. Not your typical rental. It has a large, private and fenced backyard. The house is filled with natural light from the oversized windows. It has all kitchen appliances and a washer and dryer. The kitchen, breakfast room and family room create a very nice open floor plan. There is a living room, dining room and basement that provide options as playrooms, offices or actually used a a living room and dinning room.