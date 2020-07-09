All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

2413 Inverness Road

2413 Inverness Road · No Longer Available
Location

2413 Inverness Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

This is a fantastic three bedroom, two bath home for lease. It is maintained as if it were for sale. Not your typical rental. It has a large, private and fenced backyard. The house is filled with natural light from the oversized windows. It has all kitchen appliances and a washer and dryer. The kitchen, breakfast room and family room create a very nice open floor plan. There is a living room, dining room and basement that provide options as playrooms, offices or actually used a a living room and dinning room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 Inverness Road have any available units?
2413 Inverness Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 Inverness Road have?
Some of 2413 Inverness Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 Inverness Road currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Inverness Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Inverness Road pet-friendly?
No, 2413 Inverness Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2413 Inverness Road offer parking?
No, 2413 Inverness Road does not offer parking.
Does 2413 Inverness Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2413 Inverness Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Inverness Road have a pool?
No, 2413 Inverness Road does not have a pool.
Does 2413 Inverness Road have accessible units?
No, 2413 Inverness Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Inverness Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 Inverness Road has units with dishwashers.

