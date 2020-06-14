All apartments in Charlotte
2408 Marlowe Avenue

2408 Marlowe Avenue · (704) 654-3317
Location

2408 Marlowe Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Marlowe Avenue have any available units?
2408 Marlowe Avenue has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2408 Marlowe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Marlowe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Marlowe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 Marlowe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2408 Marlowe Avenue offer parking?
No, 2408 Marlowe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2408 Marlowe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Marlowe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Marlowe Avenue have a pool?
No, 2408 Marlowe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Marlowe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2408 Marlowe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Marlowe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 Marlowe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 Marlowe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 Marlowe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
