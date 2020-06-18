All apartments in Charlotte
2406 Madeline Meadow Dr # 7

2406 Madeline Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2406 Madeline Meadow Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this smartly designed all brick home with an open first floor plan and one car garage. Wood flooring on the main level for easy maintenance. 9" ceilings for a grand feeling when you enter, accented with upgrades such as double crown molding on the main level. The kitchen boasts 42" tall cabinets, granite counter tops, GE stainless appliances. Lawn maintenance included. Fabulous flex space on the main for additional activities - could be office / 3rd bedroom. The master features a heated whirlpool tub and spacious walk in closet. Includes water and trash pickup. Very quiet community, located just off South Tryon, this condo is convenient to Uptown, Premium Outlets, a short drive to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, convenient to shopping and groceries.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Madeline Meadow Dr # 7 have any available units?
2406 Madeline Meadow Dr # 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 Madeline Meadow Dr # 7 have?
Some of 2406 Madeline Meadow Dr # 7's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Madeline Meadow Dr # 7 currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Madeline Meadow Dr # 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Madeline Meadow Dr # 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2406 Madeline Meadow Dr # 7 is pet friendly.
Does 2406 Madeline Meadow Dr # 7 offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Madeline Meadow Dr # 7 offers parking.
Does 2406 Madeline Meadow Dr # 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2406 Madeline Meadow Dr # 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Madeline Meadow Dr # 7 have a pool?
Yes, 2406 Madeline Meadow Dr # 7 has a pool.
Does 2406 Madeline Meadow Dr # 7 have accessible units?
No, 2406 Madeline Meadow Dr # 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Madeline Meadow Dr # 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Madeline Meadow Dr # 7 has units with dishwashers.

