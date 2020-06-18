2406 Madeline Meadow Dr # 7

Amenities

Welcome home to this smartly designed all brick home with an open first floor plan and one car garage. Wood flooring on the main level for easy maintenance. 9" ceilings for a grand feeling when you enter, accented with upgrades such as double crown molding on the main level. The kitchen boasts 42" tall cabinets, granite counter tops, GE stainless appliances. Lawn maintenance included. Fabulous flex space on the main for additional activities - could be office / 3rd bedroom. The master features a heated whirlpool tub and spacious walk in closet. Includes water and trash pickup. Very quiet community, located just off South Tryon, this condo is convenient to Uptown, Premium Outlets, a short drive to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, convenient to shopping and groceries.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.