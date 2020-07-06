2404 Kalis Place, Charlotte, NC 28262 Mineral Springs
This adorable single family home is available for rent and move in ready for $1000/mo inclusive with utilities except electric and cable. Security deposit is $1000. Pets such as dogs and cats are allowed. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. For more information please call or text (805) 946-0547
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2404 Kalis Pl have any available units?
2404 Kalis Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Kalis Pl have?
Some of 2404 Kalis Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Kalis Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Kalis Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Kalis Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 Kalis Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2404 Kalis Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Kalis Pl offers parking.
Does 2404 Kalis Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2404 Kalis Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Kalis Pl have a pool?
No, 2404 Kalis Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Kalis Pl have accessible units?
No, 2404 Kalis Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Kalis Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 Kalis Pl has units with dishwashers.
