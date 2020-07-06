All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2404 Kalis Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2404 Kalis Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2404 Kalis Pl

2404 Kalis Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mineral Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2404 Kalis Place, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This adorable single family home is available for rent and move in ready for $1000/mo inclusive with utilities except electric and cable. Security deposit is $1000. Pets such as dogs and cats are allowed. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. For more information please call or text (805) 946-0547

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Kalis Pl have any available units?
2404 Kalis Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Kalis Pl have?
Some of 2404 Kalis Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Kalis Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Kalis Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Kalis Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 Kalis Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2404 Kalis Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Kalis Pl offers parking.
Does 2404 Kalis Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2404 Kalis Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Kalis Pl have a pool?
No, 2404 Kalis Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Kalis Pl have accessible units?
No, 2404 Kalis Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Kalis Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 Kalis Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Broadstone Lemmond Farm
11901 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte