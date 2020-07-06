2404 Kalis Pl

Amenities

This adorable single family home is available for rent and move in ready for $1000/mo inclusive with utilities except electric and cable. Security deposit is $1000. Pets such as dogs and cats are allowed. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. For more information please call or text (805) 946-0547