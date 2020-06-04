All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 237 Victoria Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
237 Victoria Avenue
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:36 AM

237 Victoria Avenue

237 Victoria Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Third Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

237 Victoria Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Exceptional Bungalow style home nestled in the historic Third Ward District, just minutes from uptown Charlotte. This beauty showcases all the bells and whistles to include original hard wood floors throughout, 3 spacious bedrooms & 2.5 renovated bathrooms. Modernize & functional kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cabinets & breakfast nook w/ built ins. Exterior offers a large front porch & a private, fenced in back yard w/ an over sized patio. ALL appliances & lawn care are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Victoria Avenue have any available units?
237 Victoria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 Victoria Avenue have?
Some of 237 Victoria Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Victoria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
237 Victoria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Victoria Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 237 Victoria Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 237 Victoria Avenue offer parking?
No, 237 Victoria Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 237 Victoria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 237 Victoria Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Victoria Avenue have a pool?
No, 237 Victoria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 237 Victoria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 237 Victoria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Victoria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 Victoria Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte