237 Victoria Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Exceptional Bungalow style home nestled in the historic Third Ward District, just minutes from uptown Charlotte. This beauty showcases all the bells and whistles to include original hard wood floors throughout, 3 spacious bedrooms & 2.5 renovated bathrooms. Modernize & functional kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cabinets & breakfast nook w/ built ins. Exterior offers a large front porch & a private, fenced in back yard w/ an over sized patio. ALL appliances & lawn care are included.