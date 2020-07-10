All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 16 2020 at 4:52 PM

235 Kingville Drive

235 Kingville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

235 Kingville Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Kingville Drive have any available units?
235 Kingville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 235 Kingville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
235 Kingville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Kingville Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Kingville Drive is pet friendly.
Does 235 Kingville Drive offer parking?
No, 235 Kingville Drive does not offer parking.
Does 235 Kingville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Kingville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Kingville Drive have a pool?
No, 235 Kingville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 235 Kingville Drive have accessible units?
No, 235 Kingville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Kingville Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Kingville Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Kingville Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Kingville Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

