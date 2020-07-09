All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

2338 Yadkin Avenue

2338 Yadkin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2338 Yadkin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Villa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
To view other home available and apply please visit
www.rentbottomline.com.

SPECIAL ALERT! Move in by 4/30/2020 and pay a reduced deposit!!

Check out our website to schedule a tour. www.rentbottomline.com

VILLA HEIGHTS - Exciting Noda- uptown living. Quiet building ( 90% of the property at this location are owners- 10 % are renters) Very well maintained!
with furnished rooftop terrace, dedicated parking, and secured access. More parking for guests in the back (parking is not an issue) Stained concrete floors throughout, tile bathrooms, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 13' ceilings, exposed duct work and so much more. Surrounded by breweries, bakeries, art galleries, shops and 2 blocks away from the new light rail.

Property will include washer/ dryer and monthly rent includes water and garbage collection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2338 Yadkin Avenue have any available units?
2338 Yadkin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2338 Yadkin Avenue have?
Some of 2338 Yadkin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2338 Yadkin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2338 Yadkin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 Yadkin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2338 Yadkin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2338 Yadkin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2338 Yadkin Avenue offers parking.
Does 2338 Yadkin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2338 Yadkin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 Yadkin Avenue have a pool?
No, 2338 Yadkin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2338 Yadkin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2338 Yadkin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2338 Yadkin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2338 Yadkin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

