2336 Castlecomer Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3BD/2BA move-in-ready ranch home in the Wexford community. The master bedroom includes a spacious master bath with glass shower and separate garden tub. New deck overlooking backyard with plenty of shade. Fireplace in living room. Office/study/playroom for extra space. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Home is located in well established neighborhood close to I-485, I-85 and UNCC.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.