All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2336 Castlecomer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2336 Castlecomer Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2336 Castlecomer Drive

2336 Castlecomer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Harris - Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2336 Castlecomer Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3BD/2BA move-in-ready ranch home in the Wexford community. The master bedroom includes a spacious master bath with glass shower and separate garden tub. New deck overlooking backyard with plenty of shade. Fireplace in living room. Office/study/playroom for extra space. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Home is located in well established neighborhood close to I-485, I-85 and UNCC.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 Castlecomer Drive have any available units?
2336 Castlecomer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 Castlecomer Drive have?
Some of 2336 Castlecomer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 Castlecomer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2336 Castlecomer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 Castlecomer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2336 Castlecomer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2336 Castlecomer Drive offer parking?
No, 2336 Castlecomer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2336 Castlecomer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 Castlecomer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 Castlecomer Drive have a pool?
No, 2336 Castlecomer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2336 Castlecomer Drive have accessible units?
No, 2336 Castlecomer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 Castlecomer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2336 Castlecomer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte