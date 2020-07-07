2321 Edison St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home . Located in the Druid hills area. Minutes from uptown. Close to I-277 I-77 and I-85 . Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.



Available for a Immediate move - in.



This home features:



* Cozy front porch

* Living room

* Kitchen with all new appliances

* Central air & heat

* Washer & dryer hook ups

* Dining room

* All electric

* Fenced in backyard with a cover

* Driveway



To schedule a showing please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. Additional listings at www.k2rental.com.



NO PETS ALLOWED!



Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.



Schools:



Druid Hills Elementary

West Charlotte High