Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:32 PM
2321 Edison St.
2321 Edison Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2321 Edison Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home . Located in the Druid hills area. Minutes from uptown. Close to I-277 I-77 and I-85 . Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.
Available for a Immediate move - in.
This home features:
* Cozy front porch
* Living room
* Kitchen with all new appliances
* Central air & heat
* Washer & dryer hook ups
* Dining room
* All electric
* Fenced in backyard with a cover
* Driveway
To schedule a showing please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. Additional listings at www.k2rental.com.
NO PETS ALLOWED!
Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.
Schools:
Druid Hills Elementary
West Charlotte High
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2321 Edison St. have any available units?
2321 Edison St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2321 Edison St. have?
Some of 2321 Edison St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 2321 Edison St. currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Edison St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Edison St. pet-friendly?
No, 2321 Edison St. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2321 Edison St. offer parking?
No, 2321 Edison St. does not offer parking.
Does 2321 Edison St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Edison St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Edison St. have a pool?
No, 2321 Edison St. does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Edison St. have accessible units?
No, 2321 Edison St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Edison St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 Edison St. has units with dishwashers.
