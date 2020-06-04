All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2315 Sanders Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2315 Sanders Avenue
Last updated February 27 2020 at 10:15 PM

2315 Sanders Avenue

2315 Sanders Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Washington Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2315 Sanders Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 Sanders Avenue have any available units?
2315 Sanders Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2315 Sanders Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Sanders Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Sanders Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2315 Sanders Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2315 Sanders Avenue offer parking?
No, 2315 Sanders Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2315 Sanders Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 Sanders Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Sanders Avenue have a pool?
No, 2315 Sanders Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2315 Sanders Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2315 Sanders Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 Sanders Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 Sanders Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 Sanders Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2315 Sanders Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte