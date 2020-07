Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is in great shape and ready for occupancy April 7th! It is conveniently located on a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and groceries at the nearby Quail Hill shopping center. Elementary, middle, and high schools are all minutes away. I-485 is easily accessible as is the Sharon Road West Blue Line light rail station. Nice backyard! This is an attractive, comfortable home that will rent quickly!!!