2300 Roswell Ave Apt 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Excellent condo located right off Selwyn Ave on Roswell. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath with 1 dedicated parking space under carport in back. Beautiful hardwood flooring. Screened porch off living room. Big open kitchen area with dining space and lots of cabinets. Right in the middle of Myers Park. Walk to Myers Park Country Club and minutes to Park Rd Shopping Center, Queens College or Uptown. Washer and dryer included.



Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Unit is rented AS-IS. Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).