2300 Roswell Ave Apt 2
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:36 AM

2300 Roswell Ave Apt 2

2300 Roswell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Roswell Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207
Myers Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Excellent condo located right off Selwyn Ave on Roswell. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath with 1 dedicated parking space under carport in back. Beautiful hardwood flooring. Screened porch off living room. Big open kitchen area with dining space and lots of cabinets. Right in the middle of Myers Park. Walk to Myers Park Country Club and minutes to Park Rd Shopping Center, Queens College or Uptown. Washer and dryer included.

Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Unit is rented AS-IS. Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

