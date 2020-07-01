All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2300 Heywood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2300 Heywood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2300 Heywood Drive

2300 Heywood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2300 Heywood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
$1,000 rent, $1,000 deposit, $40 application fee per adult
Brick ranch style house located on a quiet street in Ashley Park. This home has three bedrooms, one bath, a spacious living room and large eat-in kitchen! The house features a fireplace. hardwood floors, large mudroom/ laundry room, a fenced in back yard and storage shed. Central air, gas heat, tenant pays water. Convent location, close to the Super Walmart and other shops.
Please call Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222
NC Real Estate Broker
$1,000 rent, $1,000 deposit, $40 application fee per adult
Brick ranch style house located on a quiet street in Ashley Park. This home has three bedrooms, one bath, a spacious living room and large eat-in kitchen! The house features a fireplace. hardwood floors, large mudroom/ laundry room, a fenced in back yard and storage shed. Convent location, close to the Super Walmart and other shops.
Please call Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222
NC Real Estate Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Heywood Drive have any available units?
2300 Heywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Heywood Drive have?
Some of 2300 Heywood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Heywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Heywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Heywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Heywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2300 Heywood Drive offer parking?
No, 2300 Heywood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2300 Heywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Heywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Heywood Drive have a pool?
No, 2300 Heywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Heywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2300 Heywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Heywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Heywood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte