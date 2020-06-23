All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 227 Vista Grande Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
227 Vista Grande Circle
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:49 AM

227 Vista Grande Circle

227 Vista Grande Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

227 Vista Grande Circle, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home with wonderful open layout. Huge great room with vaulted ceiling, stone woodburning fireplace, gorgeous kitchen w granite countertops, new white shaker cabinets, brand new black stainless steel upgraded refrig, microwave, stove and dishwasher. Beautiful marble-look tile floors in kitchen, foyer/hallways, and both bathrooms, gorgeous wood look laminate floors through rest of house. Spacious MBR has his and her full size walk-in closets. Both MBR bath and hallway baths have combination tub/shower with subway tile surrounds and new vanities. Charming separate wet bar with beautiful pine slab bar. Huge back yard, mostly fenced in. Super convenient location - walk to McAlpine Greenway access, minutes to Ballantyne and I-485.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Vista Grande Circle have any available units?
227 Vista Grande Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 Vista Grande Circle have?
Some of 227 Vista Grande Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Vista Grande Circle currently offering any rent specials?
227 Vista Grande Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Vista Grande Circle pet-friendly?
No, 227 Vista Grande Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 227 Vista Grande Circle offer parking?
Yes, 227 Vista Grande Circle offers parking.
Does 227 Vista Grande Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Vista Grande Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Vista Grande Circle have a pool?
No, 227 Vista Grande Circle does not have a pool.
Does 227 Vista Grande Circle have accessible units?
No, 227 Vista Grande Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Vista Grande Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Vista Grande Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte