227 Vista Grande Circle

Beautifully updated home with wonderful open layout. Huge great room with vaulted ceiling, stone woodburning fireplace, gorgeous kitchen w granite countertops, new white shaker cabinets, brand new black stainless steel upgraded refrig, microwave, stove and dishwasher. Beautiful marble-look tile floors in kitchen, foyer/hallways, and both bathrooms, gorgeous wood look laminate floors through rest of house. Spacious MBR has his and her full size walk-in closets. Both MBR bath and hallway baths have combination tub/shower with subway tile surrounds and new vanities. Charming separate wet bar with beautiful pine slab bar. Huge back yard, mostly fenced in. Super convenient location - walk to McAlpine Greenway access, minutes to Ballantyne and I-485.