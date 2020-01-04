225 Poplar St

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities concierge gym pool bbq/grill valet service

THIS HAS A MARKET PRICE OF $2,850 I AM OFFERING A DISCOUNT DUE TO THE NEED OF A TENANT TO TAKE OVER MY LEASE ASAP

This means I will be paying the difference from the asking price of $2,000 for you



This 850 sqft, 31st floor Penthouse suite at Ascent Uptown features 1BR, 1 BR, and a fullsize kitchen reaching into an open living area with amazing views of the Charlotte skyline

Only 1 and 2 floors above you features all the amenities Ascent Uptown has to offer There is an amazing pool with cabanas, grills, and outdoor mini fridges for having a pool day with some friends

There are several rentable spaces for tenants: an area to host a group of friends for dinner and wine, an area for watching the big game, and an even more private room that really becomes a family kitchen and living area

There is a very equipped gym, and for a people who likes to workout, I give this gym a 10 compared to apartment gyms in communities I have personally lived in previously

The concierge and valet service here is impeccable Its never a dull weekend living in Uptown, with so many amazing bars and restaurants right outside your door

Its really an amazing community to live in it, it just feels like a 5 star getaway that you get to call your home!

There will be a security deposit if backgroundcredit check deems one is necessaryamount not to be more than 1 month rent if applicable

There is a $50 application fee and no admin fee



Please contact me textcallFacebook message all ok

7045724308

Thats my cell, text is fine anytime, and if you call, please leave me a VM!