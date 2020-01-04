All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:51 AM

225 Poplar St

225 South Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Location

225 South Poplar Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

gym
pool
concierge
bbq/grill
valet service
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
valet service
THIS HAS A MARKET PRICE OF $2,850 I AM OFFERING A DISCOUNT DUE TO THE NEED OF A TENANT TO TAKE OVER MY LEASE ASAP
This means I will be paying the difference from the asking price of $2,000 for you

This 850 sqft, 31st floor Penthouse suite at Ascent Uptown features 1BR, 1 BR, and a fullsize kitchen reaching into an open living area with amazing views of the Charlotte skyline
Only 1 and 2 floors above you features all the amenities Ascent Uptown has to offer There is an amazing pool with cabanas, grills, and outdoor mini fridges for having a pool day with some friends
There are several rentable spaces for tenants: an area to host a group of friends for dinner and wine, an area for watching the big game, and an even more private room that really becomes a family kitchen and living area
There is a very equipped gym, and for a people who likes to workout, I give this gym a 10 compared to apartment gyms in communities I have personally lived in previously
The concierge and valet service here is impeccable Its never a dull weekend living in Uptown, with so many amazing bars and restaurants right outside your door
Its really an amazing community to live in it, it just feels like a 5 star getaway that you get to call your home!
There will be a security deposit if backgroundcredit check deems one is necessaryamount not to be more than 1 month rent if applicable
There is a $50 application fee and no admin fee

Please contact me textcallFacebook message all ok
7045724308
Thats my cell, text is fine anytime, and if you call, please leave me a VM!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Poplar St have any available units?
225 Poplar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Poplar St have?
Some of 225 Poplar St's amenities include gym, pool, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Poplar St currently offering any rent specials?
225 Poplar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Poplar St pet-friendly?
No, 225 Poplar St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 225 Poplar St offer parking?
No, 225 Poplar St does not offer parking.
Does 225 Poplar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Poplar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Poplar St have a pool?
Yes, 225 Poplar St has a pool.
Does 225 Poplar St have accessible units?
No, 225 Poplar St does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Poplar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Poplar St does not have units with dishwashers.
