All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2244 Cigar Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2244 Cigar Court
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

2244 Cigar Court

2244 Cigar Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Brown Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2244 Cigar Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Steel Creek Area - 2-Story Townhome for Rent - 2-Story Townhome in nice, quiet, community. Updated stainless steel appliances and New air conditioning and furnace. All dark laminate flooring on the main floor with an enclosed back patio and storage area. Living room with fireplace. Two large bedrooms upstairs, each with their own bathrooms with tile flooring and newer carpet (2018). Close to community dog park and pool. Easy access to I-485 and I-77, with convenient shopping nearby.

(RLNE4972567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2244 Cigar Court have any available units?
2244 Cigar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2244 Cigar Court have?
Some of 2244 Cigar Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2244 Cigar Court currently offering any rent specials?
2244 Cigar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2244 Cigar Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2244 Cigar Court is pet friendly.
Does 2244 Cigar Court offer parking?
No, 2244 Cigar Court does not offer parking.
Does 2244 Cigar Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2244 Cigar Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2244 Cigar Court have a pool?
Yes, 2244 Cigar Court has a pool.
Does 2244 Cigar Court have accessible units?
No, 2244 Cigar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2244 Cigar Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2244 Cigar Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte