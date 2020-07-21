2244 Cigar Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Steel Creek Area - 2-Story Townhome for Rent - 2-Story Townhome in nice, quiet, community. Updated stainless steel appliances and New air conditioning and furnace. All dark laminate flooring on the main floor with an enclosed back patio and storage area. Living room with fireplace. Two large bedrooms upstairs, each with their own bathrooms with tile flooring and newer carpet (2018). Close to community dog park and pool. Easy access to I-485 and I-77, with convenient shopping nearby.



