Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Self-Tour -ELIZABETH - Townhouse - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom - No Pets - This beautiful townhouse located in the heart of Elizabeth is calling your name! Private parking in the back,, shared entrance with neighboring unit (226). Private patio. Enter through the mud room with built-in storage. Simplistic yet high end touches in the kitchen. Half bath on the bottom floor. Both bedrooms are upstairs with one full bath. Living room offers lots of sunlight. Utilities are separate.