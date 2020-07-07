2230 Rozzelles Ferry Road

Amenities

Look no further, this 4 bedroom/3 bedroom with office has it all!! You will enjoy the spectacular open kitchen with wet bar in this Elegant home in beautiful Biddleville. You'll love the designer Custom cabinetry with HUGE island featuring Granite tops and SS appliances. This home has High End finishes: Open Floor Plan, Heavy Trim, Gorgeous Flooring (Oak Hardwoods in 1st floor & Upstairs hall, Marble in bathrooms & Laundry) Relax in your spacious owners suite that features dual sinks, huge shower with bench, and spacious walk in closet . Great neighborhood, upscale features, rocking chair front porch, huge lot for outdoor entertaining and more! The back yard is fully fenced and there is an electric gate for extra security and piece of mind. There is also a shed for all your outside equipment and storage. You will not be disappointed with this home that is close to it all. Don't Wait!!!