All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2230 Rozzelles Ferry Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2230 Rozzelles Ferry Road
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

2230 Rozzelles Ferry Road

2230 Rozzelles Ferry Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2230 Rozzelles Ferry Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208
Smallwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Look no further, this 4 bedroom/3 bedroom with office has it all!! You will enjoy the spectacular open kitchen with wet bar in this Elegant home in beautiful Biddleville. You'll love the designer Custom cabinetry with HUGE island featuring Granite tops and SS appliances. This home has High End finishes: Open Floor Plan, Heavy Trim, Gorgeous Flooring (Oak Hardwoods in 1st floor & Upstairs hall, Marble in bathrooms & Laundry) Relax in your spacious owners suite that features dual sinks, huge shower with bench, and spacious walk in closet . Great neighborhood, upscale features, rocking chair front porch, huge lot for outdoor entertaining and more! The back yard is fully fenced and there is an electric gate for extra security and piece of mind. There is also a shed for all your outside equipment and storage. You will not be disappointed with this home that is close to it all. Don't Wait!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 Rozzelles Ferry Road have any available units?
2230 Rozzelles Ferry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 Rozzelles Ferry Road have?
Some of 2230 Rozzelles Ferry Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 Rozzelles Ferry Road currently offering any rent specials?
2230 Rozzelles Ferry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 Rozzelles Ferry Road pet-friendly?
No, 2230 Rozzelles Ferry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2230 Rozzelles Ferry Road offer parking?
Yes, 2230 Rozzelles Ferry Road offers parking.
Does 2230 Rozzelles Ferry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 Rozzelles Ferry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 Rozzelles Ferry Road have a pool?
No, 2230 Rozzelles Ferry Road does not have a pool.
Does 2230 Rozzelles Ferry Road have accessible units?
No, 2230 Rozzelles Ferry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 Rozzelles Ferry Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 Rozzelles Ferry Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte