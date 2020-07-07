All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

2227 Bancroft Street

2227 Bancroft Street · No Longer Available
Location

2227 Bancroft Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills

Amenities

air conditioning
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Graham Heights 4 Bedroom House - 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT - Beautiful craftsman style home located between NoDa and Uptown Charlotte. This home features hardwood, tile and vinyl flooring throughout. Tons of windows to bring in natural light and less than 1 mile from Camp North End! Additional storage offered with shed in the back!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE2424545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 Bancroft Street have any available units?
2227 Bancroft Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 Bancroft Street have?
Some of 2227 Bancroft Street's amenities include air conditioning, extra storage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 Bancroft Street currently offering any rent specials?
2227 Bancroft Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 Bancroft Street pet-friendly?
No, 2227 Bancroft Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2227 Bancroft Street offer parking?
No, 2227 Bancroft Street does not offer parking.
Does 2227 Bancroft Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2227 Bancroft Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 Bancroft Street have a pool?
No, 2227 Bancroft Street does not have a pool.
Does 2227 Bancroft Street have accessible units?
No, 2227 Bancroft Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 Bancroft Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2227 Bancroft Street does not have units with dishwashers.

