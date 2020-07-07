2227 Bancroft Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage range refrigerator Property Amenities

Graham Heights 4 Bedroom House - 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT - Beautiful craftsman style home located between NoDa and Uptown Charlotte. This home features hardwood, tile and vinyl flooring throughout. Tons of windows to bring in natural light and less than 1 mile from Camp North End! Additional storage offered with shed in the back!



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE2424545)