All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2223 Cigar Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2223 Cigar Court
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

2223 Cigar Court

2223 Cigar Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Brown Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2223 Cigar Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
This 2-bedroom town home is located in Charlotte's upcoming area, Rivergate/Steele Creek! This unit has all new flooring. Bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and share a Jack-n-Jill full bathroom. Has private patio and an outdoor secure storage unit. Water and trash are included. In a quiet pool community! Close proximity to highways 485, 77 and 85. CLT Airport, Charlotte Premium Outlets and Carowinds. Short commute to Uptown, Ballantyne, Pineville, Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. Requires no yard work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 Cigar Court have any available units?
2223 Cigar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 Cigar Court have?
Some of 2223 Cigar Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 Cigar Court currently offering any rent specials?
2223 Cigar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 Cigar Court pet-friendly?
No, 2223 Cigar Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2223 Cigar Court offer parking?
No, 2223 Cigar Court does not offer parking.
Does 2223 Cigar Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 Cigar Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 Cigar Court have a pool?
Yes, 2223 Cigar Court has a pool.
Does 2223 Cigar Court have accessible units?
No, 2223 Cigar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 Cigar Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2223 Cigar Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte