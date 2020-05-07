2223 Cigar Court

Amenities

This 2-bedroom town home is located in Charlotte's upcoming area, Rivergate/Steele Creek! This unit has all new flooring. Bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and share a Jack-n-Jill full bathroom. Has private patio and an outdoor secure storage unit. Water and trash are included. In a quiet pool community! Close proximity to highways 485, 77 and 85. CLT Airport, Charlotte Premium Outlets and Carowinds. Short commute to Uptown, Ballantyne, Pineville, Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. Requires no yard work.