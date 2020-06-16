All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

2220 Waters Trail Drive

2220 Waters Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2220 Waters Trail Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Sunset Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate 4 BR/2.5 BA 2-Story home with 2-car garage is ready for immediate move-in! Large open kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliance, granite countertops, & is nicely tiled. Sunlit breakfast area opens up to a carpeted great room with gas log fireplace. Modern-designed dining room is great for gatherings with family & friends. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, & huge walk-in closet. Backyard is fenced-in with nice patio and children's play set. Great home! Minutes from I-485, Northlake Mall, and other freeways. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Waters Trail Drive have any available units?
2220 Waters Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 Waters Trail Drive have?
Some of 2220 Waters Trail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Waters Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Waters Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Waters Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Waters Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2220 Waters Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Waters Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 2220 Waters Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 Waters Trail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Waters Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 2220 Waters Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Waters Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 2220 Waters Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Waters Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 Waters Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.
