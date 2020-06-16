2220 Waters Trail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate 4 BR/2.5 BA 2-Story home with 2-car garage is ready for immediate move-in! Large open kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliance, granite countertops, & is nicely tiled. Sunlit breakfast area opens up to a carpeted great room with gas log fireplace. Modern-designed dining room is great for gatherings with family & friends. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, & huge walk-in closet. Backyard is fenced-in with nice patio and children's play set. Great home! Minutes from I-485, Northlake Mall, and other freeways. Available now!