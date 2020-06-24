2216 Lyndhurst Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths Condo located in the Southborough Complex! - Beautiful move in ready Condo Features: 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms, kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and spacious 42" cabinets. 1st and 2nd floors features hardwood flooring , shower, master bathroom includes a soaking tub and dual sinks, beautiful and cozy balcony on the second floor, 2 car garage with ample storage and so much more! Great location located in Dilworth close to Southend, walking distance to the light rail, shopping and dining. Pets are conditional, 1 pet only will be considered with a $350 non-refundable pet fee.



(RLNE4701245)