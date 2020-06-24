All apartments in Charlotte
2216 Lyndhurst Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2216 Lyndhurst Ave

2216 Lyndhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2216 Lyndhurst Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths Condo located in the Southborough Complex! - Beautiful move in ready Condo Features: 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms, kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and spacious 42" cabinets. 1st and 2nd floors features hardwood flooring , shower, master bathroom includes a soaking tub and dual sinks, beautiful and cozy balcony on the second floor, 2 car garage with ample storage and so much more! Great location located in Dilworth close to Southend, walking distance to the light rail, shopping and dining. Pets are conditional, 1 pet only will be considered with a $350 non-refundable pet fee.

(RLNE4701245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 Lyndhurst Ave have any available units?
2216 Lyndhurst Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 Lyndhurst Ave have?
Some of 2216 Lyndhurst Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 Lyndhurst Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Lyndhurst Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Lyndhurst Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2216 Lyndhurst Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2216 Lyndhurst Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2216 Lyndhurst Ave offers parking.
Does 2216 Lyndhurst Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 Lyndhurst Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Lyndhurst Ave have a pool?
No, 2216 Lyndhurst Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2216 Lyndhurst Ave have accessible units?
No, 2216 Lyndhurst Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Lyndhurst Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2216 Lyndhurst Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
