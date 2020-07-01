All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2212 Edison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2212 Edison Street
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:55 PM

2212 Edison Street

2212 Edison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2212 Edison Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Built in 1940

Enter the front door to a warm cozy and open living room space with an eccentric brick fireplace. The back of the house has and back door which opens up into the kitchen. FULLY RENOVATED kitchen Granite Countertops, Additional cabinet space storage. Stainless appliances such as a dishwasher, microwave, stove, Refrigerator, ample countertop space. With washer and dryer hookups, and utility sink. Master bedroom with a private full bath. Great room and parlor with natural wood trim - beautiful woodwork throughout. A 2nd bedroom with a shared guest bath. Nice size closet space here. A 3rd bedroom located across from the second room with wood flooring.

* Fully Renovated Kitchen and bathrooms.
* 1200 sq ft
* 3 bedrooms (One level home)
* 2 baths
* Huge backyard
* Nice and Quiet neighborhood
* 3 bedrooms with closets
* Washer dryer hookups
*Granite Countertops
* Hvac
* Located minutes from uptown Charlotte.

FOLLOW OUR INSTAGRAM: @Rentbottomline

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Edison Street have any available units?
2212 Edison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 Edison Street have?
Some of 2212 Edison Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Edison Street currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Edison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Edison Street pet-friendly?
No, 2212 Edison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2212 Edison Street offer parking?
No, 2212 Edison Street does not offer parking.
Does 2212 Edison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Edison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Edison Street have a pool?
No, 2212 Edison Street does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Edison Street have accessible units?
No, 2212 Edison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Edison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2212 Edison Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte