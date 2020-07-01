2212 Edison Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Built in 1940



Enter the front door to a warm cozy and open living room space with an eccentric brick fireplace. The back of the house has and back door which opens up into the kitchen. FULLY RENOVATED kitchen Granite Countertops, Additional cabinet space storage. Stainless appliances such as a dishwasher, microwave, stove, Refrigerator, ample countertop space. With washer and dryer hookups, and utility sink. Master bedroom with a private full bath. Great room and parlor with natural wood trim - beautiful woodwork throughout. A 2nd bedroom with a shared guest bath. Nice size closet space here. A 3rd bedroom located across from the second room with wood flooring.



* Fully Renovated Kitchen and bathrooms.

* 1200 sq ft

* 3 bedrooms (One level home)

* 2 baths

* Huge backyard

* Nice and Quiet neighborhood

* 3 bedrooms with closets

* Washer dryer hookups

*Granite Countertops

* Hvac

* Located minutes from uptown Charlotte.



FOLLOW OUR INSTAGRAM: @Rentbottomline