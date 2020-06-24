All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

220-A Wakefield Dr

220 Wakefield Dr · No Longer Available
Location

220 Wakefield Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
220-A Wakefield Dr Available 03/01/19 220-A Wakefield Drive - Myers Park 2 bedroom townhome style condo close to EVERYTHING! Short distance to shopping, Montford Rd restaurants, greenways and Harris Teeter grocery! Also, minutes from Southpark Mall, parks, and light rail! This stunning home features granite countertops in the kitchen, insulated windows, hardwood floors throughout and a large outdoor deck for entertaining. Check out the schools! Great green space around the neighborhood and located at Selwyn and Woodlawn Rd. Take a look today!

(RLNE4066834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220-A Wakefield Dr have any available units?
220-A Wakefield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 220-A Wakefield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
220-A Wakefield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220-A Wakefield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 220-A Wakefield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 220-A Wakefield Dr offer parking?
No, 220-A Wakefield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 220-A Wakefield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220-A Wakefield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220-A Wakefield Dr have a pool?
No, 220-A Wakefield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 220-A Wakefield Dr have accessible units?
No, 220-A Wakefield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 220-A Wakefield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 220-A Wakefield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220-A Wakefield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 220-A Wakefield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
