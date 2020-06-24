Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

220-A Wakefield Dr Available 03/01/19 220-A Wakefield Drive - Myers Park 2 bedroom townhome style condo close to EVERYTHING! Short distance to shopping, Montford Rd restaurants, greenways and Harris Teeter grocery! Also, minutes from Southpark Mall, parks, and light rail! This stunning home features granite countertops in the kitchen, insulated windows, hardwood floors throughout and a large outdoor deck for entertaining. Check out the schools! Great green space around the neighborhood and located at Selwyn and Woodlawn Rd. Take a look today!



