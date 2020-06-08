All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:29 AM

216-C S Clarkson

216 S Clarkson St · (704) 944-0004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

216 S Clarkson St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 216-C S Clarkson · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Center City - Never miss out when you live in this condo just steps away from Panther's Stadium and all the life downtown Charlotte has to offer. Located in 3rd Ward. Walk to work, restaurants, shops, parks, and events or take the public transportation available nearby. This one bedroom unit features a compact and functional space with large living room, full dining area, oversized full bathroom, and a sunken bedroom for a fun and funky vibe. Worried about having enough room? This unit also comes with a storage unit attached and being on the ground floor means no stairs to carry groceries up.

(RLNE5411682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216-C S Clarkson have any available units?
216-C S Clarkson has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 216-C S Clarkson currently offering any rent specials?
216-C S Clarkson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216-C S Clarkson pet-friendly?
Yes, 216-C S Clarkson is pet friendly.
Does 216-C S Clarkson offer parking?
No, 216-C S Clarkson does not offer parking.
Does 216-C S Clarkson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216-C S Clarkson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216-C S Clarkson have a pool?
No, 216-C S Clarkson does not have a pool.
Does 216-C S Clarkson have accessible units?
No, 216-C S Clarkson does not have accessible units.
Does 216-C S Clarkson have units with dishwashers?
No, 216-C S Clarkson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216-C S Clarkson have units with air conditioning?
No, 216-C S Clarkson does not have units with air conditioning.
