2108 Arbor Loop Drive

3 Story Townhouse Minutes from SouthPark and I-77, Available Now! - You don't want to miss this opportunity! This 3 story townhouse is available for immediate lease. Complete with dark hardwoods on main living areas updated lighting and custom and modern tones throughout, this home offers 3 bedrooms and an office that could be used as another bedroom. 3 full baths and one half bath. The kitchen includes a huge center island, stainless steel appliances and abundant cabinetry. Deck out back and a 2 car garage! Just minutes from SouthPark and I 77. Call today to schedule your appointment, 704-814-0461.



