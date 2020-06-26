All apartments in Charlotte
2108 Arbor Loop Drive
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

2108 Arbor Loop Drive

2108 Arbor Loop Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2108 Arbor Loop Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217
Eagle Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Story Townhouse Minutes from SouthPark and I-77, Available Now! - You don't want to miss this opportunity! This 3 story townhouse is available for immediate lease. Complete with dark hardwoods on main living areas updated lighting and custom and modern tones throughout, this home offers 3 bedrooms and an office that could be used as another bedroom. 3 full baths and one half bath. The kitchen includes a huge center island, stainless steel appliances and abundant cabinetry. Deck out back and a 2 car garage! Just minutes from SouthPark and I 77. Call today to schedule your appointment, 704-814-0461.

(RLNE3585848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Arbor Loop Drive have any available units?
2108 Arbor Loop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 Arbor Loop Drive have?
Some of 2108 Arbor Loop Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Arbor Loop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Arbor Loop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Arbor Loop Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 Arbor Loop Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2108 Arbor Loop Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Arbor Loop Drive offers parking.
Does 2108 Arbor Loop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Arbor Loop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Arbor Loop Drive have a pool?
No, 2108 Arbor Loop Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Arbor Loop Drive have accessible units?
No, 2108 Arbor Loop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Arbor Loop Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 Arbor Loop Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
