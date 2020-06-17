All apartments in Charlotte
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2104 Camp Greene Street
Last updated August 12 2019 at 4:52 PM

2104 Camp Greene Street

2104 Camp Greene Street · No Longer Available
Location

2104 Camp Greene Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love, including the recent updates including walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! The carpeted living room offers an arched wall, built in bookcase, and an over-sized window. As a bonus, the galley style kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. You will also have a view of the fenced backyard thanks to the over sized window that is located by the sink and stove. In addition to all this, the carpeted bedrooms and stylish bathrooms are just an impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. A perfect address for you to call home is at 2104 Camp Greene Street!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Camp Greene Street have any available units?
2104 Camp Greene Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 Camp Greene Street have?
Some of 2104 Camp Greene Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Camp Greene Street currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Camp Greene Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Camp Greene Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 Camp Greene Street is pet friendly.
Does 2104 Camp Greene Street offer parking?
No, 2104 Camp Greene Street does not offer parking.
Does 2104 Camp Greene Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Camp Greene Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Camp Greene Street have a pool?
No, 2104 Camp Greene Street does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Camp Greene Street have accessible units?
No, 2104 Camp Greene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Camp Greene Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 Camp Greene Street does not have units with dishwashers.
