Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

There is much to love, including the recent updates including walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! The carpeted living room offers an arched wall, built in bookcase, and an over-sized window. As a bonus, the galley style kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. You will also have a view of the fenced backyard thanks to the over sized window that is located by the sink and stove. In addition to all this, the carpeted bedrooms and stylish bathrooms are just an impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. A perfect address for you to call home is at 2104 Camp Greene Street!

Contact us to schedule a showing.