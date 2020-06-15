All apartments in Charlotte
2103 Queens Rd W
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

2103 Queens Rd W

2103 Queens Road West · (704) 228-9311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2103 Queens Road West, Charlotte, NC 28207
Myers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2103 Queens Rd W · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 946 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom, one bath Townhome located in the Queen Selwyn Complex in Myers Park! - This pristine, move in ready home is located at the corner of Queens Rd West and Selwyn Ave. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Enjoy everything that Myers Park has to offer. Gorgeous tree canopy, easy access to Uptown and South Park plus walking distance to shops and dining. Water and heat are included.
Tenant responsible for all utilities except water and heat. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. One small pet 25 lbs. and under will be considered, no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE4570499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Queens Rd W have any available units?
2103 Queens Rd W has a unit available for $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2103 Queens Rd W currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Queens Rd W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Queens Rd W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2103 Queens Rd W is pet friendly.
Does 2103 Queens Rd W offer parking?
No, 2103 Queens Rd W does not offer parking.
Does 2103 Queens Rd W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 Queens Rd W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Queens Rd W have a pool?
No, 2103 Queens Rd W does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Queens Rd W have accessible units?
No, 2103 Queens Rd W does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Queens Rd W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 Queens Rd W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2103 Queens Rd W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2103 Queens Rd W does not have units with air conditioning.
