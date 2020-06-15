2103 Queens Rd W

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two Bedroom, one bath Townhome located in the Queen Selwyn Complex in Myers Park! - This pristine, move in ready home is located at the corner of Queens Rd West and Selwyn Ave. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Enjoy everything that Myers Park has to offer. Gorgeous tree canopy, easy access to Uptown and South Park plus walking distance to shops and dining. Water and heat are included.

Tenant responsible for all utilities except water and heat. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. One small pet 25 lbs. and under will be considered, no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE4570499)