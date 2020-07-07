All apartments in Charlotte
210 N Church Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

210 N Church Street

210 North Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

210 North Church Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
internet access
media room
Beautiful Fourth Ward condo with city views! Stunning 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo in The Avenue. Features include hardwood floors, an open kitchen with granite counters, an island and stainless steel appliances, floor-to ceiling windows and one reserved parking space. Resort-style living! Enjoy building amenities including 24-hr full-service concierge, cyber cafe w/high-speed Internet, clubhouse with billiards and media room. Get in a work out at the state-of-the-art fitness center. Take a dip in the rooftop pool and relax at the outdoor lounge. An outdoor fireplace in the lounge allows you to enjoy the space year round. Trendy shops, eateries and nightlife are just a short walk away. Professional sports, museums, performing arts and parks. You can walk to those too.
Walk to the Uptown Light Rail station in less than 10 minutes for easy access to hot spots in south Charlotte and the University area. Drive anywhere in Charlotte quickly with easy access to I-77. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 N Church Street have any available units?
210 N Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 N Church Street have?
Some of 210 N Church Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 N Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 N Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 N Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 N Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 210 N Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 210 N Church Street offers parking.
Does 210 N Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 N Church Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 N Church Street have a pool?
Yes, 210 N Church Street has a pool.
Does 210 N Church Street have accessible units?
No, 210 N Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 N Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 N Church Street has units with dishwashers.

