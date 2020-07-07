210 N Church Street

Amenities

Beautiful Fourth Ward condo with city views! Stunning 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo in The Avenue. Features include hardwood floors, an open kitchen with granite counters, an island and stainless steel appliances, floor-to ceiling windows and one reserved parking space. Resort-style living! Enjoy building amenities including 24-hr full-service concierge, cyber cafe w/high-speed Internet, clubhouse with billiards and media room. Get in a work out at the state-of-the-art fitness center. Take a dip in the rooftop pool and relax at the outdoor lounge. An outdoor fireplace in the lounge allows you to enjoy the space year round. Trendy shops, eateries and nightlife are just a short walk away. Professional sports, museums, performing arts and parks. You can walk to those too.

Walk to the Uptown Light Rail station in less than 10 minutes for easy access to hot spots in south Charlotte and the University area. Drive anywhere in Charlotte quickly with easy access to I-77. Sorry, no pets.