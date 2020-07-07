2026 Ashley Road

Amenities

Location! Location! Location!



This remarkable three bedroom home is perfectly positioned on Ashley Road, providing convenient access to i85 and i77! Within this community you will find endless options of entertainment and dining . Get excited to enjoy cool spring nights on the large covered front porch. Once you turn the key and enter this classic charm, you are greeted by a large living space with original hardwood throughout. The beautiful energy efficient windows offers remarkable natural lighting that truly brightens up the living space.



Are you the cook in your family? If so, you will fall in love with this spacious bright kitchen including all appliances (oven, refrigerator, and stainless steel sink). The home really offers a lot of space! For instance, you will find a basement attached to the kitchen which is perfect for storage or usage. Maybe, even enjoy the very large loft upstairs!



Outside, the back deck is perfect for grilling and relaxing with friends and family.