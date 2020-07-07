All apartments in Charlotte
2026 Ashley Road

2026 Ashley Road
Location

2026 Ashley Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
bbq/grill
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location! Location! Location!

This remarkable three bedroom home is perfectly positioned on Ashley Road, providing convenient access to i85 and i77! Within this community you will find endless options of entertainment and dining . Get excited to enjoy cool spring nights on the large covered front porch. Once you turn the key and enter this classic charm, you are greeted by a large living space with original hardwood throughout. The beautiful energy efficient windows offers remarkable natural lighting that truly brightens up the living space.

Are you the cook in your family? If so, you will fall in love with this spacious bright kitchen including all appliances (oven, refrigerator, and stainless steel sink). The home really offers a lot of space! For instance, you will find a basement attached to the kitchen which is perfect for storage or usage. Maybe, even enjoy the very large loft upstairs!

Outside, the back deck is perfect for grilling and relaxing with friends and family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 Ashley Road have any available units?
2026 Ashley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2026 Ashley Road have?
Some of 2026 Ashley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 Ashley Road currently offering any rent specials?
2026 Ashley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 Ashley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2026 Ashley Road is pet friendly.
Does 2026 Ashley Road offer parking?
No, 2026 Ashley Road does not offer parking.
Does 2026 Ashley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2026 Ashley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 Ashley Road have a pool?
No, 2026 Ashley Road does not have a pool.
Does 2026 Ashley Road have accessible units?
No, 2026 Ashley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 Ashley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2026 Ashley Road does not have units with dishwashers.

