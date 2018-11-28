201 Hoskins Road S

Amenities
Urban Industrial Style Loft - the solid mix of steel, brick walls, & exposed timber const paired w/17' ceilings & 12' arched brick with oversized windows makes this historic loft unique. 2BR 1BA located just 5 minutes from Uptown Charlotte! The Loft features tons of natural light, black appliances, W/D combo in unit, laminate floors throughout, plantation shutters, common area courtyard with grills, gated parking and secured building. Walking distance to Hoskins Park with playground, basketball courts and community garden.