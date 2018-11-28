All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 201 Hoskins Road S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
201 Hoskins Road S
Last updated April 7 2019 at 9:34 AM

201 Hoskins Road S

201 S Hoskins Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

201 S Hoskins Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
playground
community garden
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
community garden
courtyard
parking
playground
bbq/grill
Urban Industrial Style Loft - the solid mix of steel, brick walls, & exposed timber const paired w/17' ceilings & 12' arched brick with oversized windows makes this historic loft unique. 2BR 1BA located just 5 minutes from Uptown Charlotte! The Loft features tons of natural light, black appliances, W/D combo in unit, laminate floors throughout, plantation shutters, common area courtyard with grills, gated parking and secured building. Walking distance to Hoskins Park with playground, basketball courts and community garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Hoskins Road S have any available units?
201 Hoskins Road S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Hoskins Road S have?
Some of 201 Hoskins Road S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Hoskins Road S currently offering any rent specials?
201 Hoskins Road S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Hoskins Road S pet-friendly?
No, 201 Hoskins Road S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 201 Hoskins Road S offer parking?
Yes, 201 Hoskins Road S offers parking.
Does 201 Hoskins Road S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Hoskins Road S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Hoskins Road S have a pool?
No, 201 Hoskins Road S does not have a pool.
Does 201 Hoskins Road S have accessible units?
No, 201 Hoskins Road S does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Hoskins Road S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Hoskins Road S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte