201 Hoskins Road

3 bedroom 1 bath Historic Loft near Uptown Charlotte boasts with many upgrades! Located in the historic Hoskins Mill, this loft is close to major freeways. Spacious floorplan boasts with several features including: upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and backsplash, new countertops, washer/dryer hookup, upgaded fixtures, neutral painting throughout, multiple high ceiling windows, office loft area, laminate and carpeted flooring. Complex is all electric and water is included! Shared laundry facility is on site and building has a security code/fob to access. Come check out this historic loft! Optional: light furnishing included for $1350 per month. Some items are represented in the photos!