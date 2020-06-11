All apartments in Charlotte
201 Hoskins Road
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

201 Hoskins Road

201 South Hoskins Road · No Longer Available
Location

201 South Hoskins Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
3 bedroom 1 bath Historic Loft near Uptown Charlotte boasts with many upgrades! Located in the historic Hoskins Mill, this loft is close to major freeways. Spacious floorplan boasts with several features including: upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and backsplash, new countertops, washer/dryer hookup, upgaded fixtures, neutral painting throughout, multiple high ceiling windows, office loft area, laminate and carpeted flooring. Complex is all electric and water is included! Shared laundry facility is on site and building has a security code/fob to access. Come check out this historic loft! Optional: light furnishing included for $1350 per month. Some items are represented in the photos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Hoskins Road have any available units?
201 Hoskins Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Hoskins Road have?
Some of 201 Hoskins Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Hoskins Road currently offering any rent specials?
201 Hoskins Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Hoskins Road pet-friendly?
No, 201 Hoskins Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 201 Hoskins Road offer parking?
No, 201 Hoskins Road does not offer parking.
Does 201 Hoskins Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Hoskins Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Hoskins Road have a pool?
No, 201 Hoskins Road does not have a pool.
Does 201 Hoskins Road have accessible units?
No, 201 Hoskins Road does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Hoskins Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Hoskins Road has units with dishwashers.

