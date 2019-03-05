Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
2009 Thomas Ave
Last updated May 21 2019 at 4:14 PM
2009 Thomas Ave
2009 Thomas Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2009 Thomas Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Highly desirable 1BR/1BA Duplex unit located in historic Plaza-Midwood. Convenient to shopping, bus line, and entertainment. Lawn maintenance included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2009 Thomas Ave have any available units?
2009 Thomas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2009 Thomas Ave have?
Some of 2009 Thomas Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 2009 Thomas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Thomas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Thomas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Thomas Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2009 Thomas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Thomas Ave offers parking.
Does 2009 Thomas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Thomas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Thomas Ave have a pool?
No, 2009 Thomas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Thomas Ave have accessible units?
No, 2009 Thomas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Thomas Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Thomas Ave has units with dishwashers.
