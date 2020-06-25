All apartments in Charlotte
2006 Union Street
Last updated August 30 2019 at 1:26 PM

2006 Union Street

2006 Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

2006 Union Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Villa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom duplex in Villa Heights is ready for its next residents. Located in walking distance to North Davidson and all that it has to offer ( Shops, restaurants, breweries, etc. ) The property offers a remodeled kitchen with Granite counter-tops, update appliances including washer/dryer, and hardwood floors. Fenced back yard with plenty of privacy for enjoying time outside.

Rental Terms:
Application Fee: $40 per adult over 18 yrs
Rent: $1,500,
And it is available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 Union Street have any available units?
2006 Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2006 Union Street have?
Some of 2006 Union Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2006 Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 2006 Union Street offer parking?
No, 2006 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 2006 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2006 Union Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Union Street have a pool?
No, 2006 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 2006 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 2006 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2006 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
