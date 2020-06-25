2006 Union Street

Amenities
This beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom duplex in Villa Heights is ready for its next residents. Located in walking distance to North Davidson and all that it has to offer ( Shops, restaurants, breweries, etc. ) The property offers a remodeled kitchen with Granite counter-tops, update appliances including washer/dryer, and hardwood floors. Fenced back yard with plenty of privacy for enjoying time outside.
Rental Terms:
Application Fee: $40 per adult over 18 yrs
Rent: $1,500,
And it is available now!
Come check it out today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.