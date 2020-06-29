2003 Chinabrook Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Newly remodeled and upgraded 3 bed/2.5 bathroom home located on a sought after cul-de-sac lot located in the Willowmere neighborhood. Kitchen upgraded with ALL new Whirlpool S/S appliances , new fixtures , granite and backsplash and much more. Sleek new patio doors w/ built-in mini blinds compliment the home.

All new flooring and carpet throughout this freshly painted home with new ‘crown’ moulding on the first floor.

All bathrooms have been upgraded to include new plumbing and new shower features. Master bedroom has double vanity and walk in closet. New blinds compliment this desirable home. Community includes tennis courts , pool/clubhouse. Minutes from 485 - restaurants & shopping including McKee Farms - Rea Farms - Waverly - Stonecrest. No pets. Available immediately. Subject to credit and background reports.