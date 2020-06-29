All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:12 AM

2003 Chinabrook Court

2003 Chinabrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Chinabrook Court, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Newly remodeled and upgraded 3 bed/2.5 bathroom home located on a sought after cul-de-sac lot located in the Willowmere neighborhood. Kitchen upgraded with ALL new Whirlpool S/S appliances , new fixtures , granite and backsplash and much more. Sleek new patio doors w/ built-in mini blinds compliment the home.
All new flooring and carpet throughout this freshly painted home with new ‘crown’ moulding on the first floor.
All bathrooms have been upgraded to include new plumbing and new shower features. Master bedroom has double vanity and walk in closet. New blinds compliment this desirable home. Community includes tennis courts , pool/clubhouse. Minutes from 485 - restaurants & shopping including McKee Farms - Rea Farms - Waverly - Stonecrest. No pets. Available immediately. Subject to credit and background reports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Chinabrook Court have any available units?
2003 Chinabrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 Chinabrook Court have?
Some of 2003 Chinabrook Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Chinabrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Chinabrook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Chinabrook Court pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Chinabrook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2003 Chinabrook Court offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Chinabrook Court offers parking.
Does 2003 Chinabrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2003 Chinabrook Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Chinabrook Court have a pool?
Yes, 2003 Chinabrook Court has a pool.
Does 2003 Chinabrook Court have accessible units?
No, 2003 Chinabrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Chinabrook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 Chinabrook Court has units with dishwashers.
