All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1928-1 Umstead Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1928-1 Umstead Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1928-1 Umstead Street

1928 Umstead St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Villa Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1928 Umstead St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Villa Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Cute Cottage Feel 2 Bedroom House - This charming cottage style home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Remodeled bathroom with an appealing tile back splash covering the shower wall. The kitchen is equipped with white cabinetry and a nice counter back splash to let it stand out. Hardwood flooring and tile throughout. Surrounded by many restaurants, shopping centers and coffee shops!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE2548959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928-1 Umstead Street have any available units?
1928-1 Umstead Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928-1 Umstead Street have?
Some of 1928-1 Umstead Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928-1 Umstead Street currently offering any rent specials?
1928-1 Umstead Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928-1 Umstead Street pet-friendly?
No, 1928-1 Umstead Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1928-1 Umstead Street offer parking?
No, 1928-1 Umstead Street does not offer parking.
Does 1928-1 Umstead Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928-1 Umstead Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928-1 Umstead Street have a pool?
No, 1928-1 Umstead Street does not have a pool.
Does 1928-1 Umstead Street have accessible units?
No, 1928-1 Umstead Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1928-1 Umstead Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1928-1 Umstead Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte