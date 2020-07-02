1928-1 Umstead Street

Amenities
Cute Cottage Feel 2 Bedroom House - This charming cottage style home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Remodeled bathroom with an appealing tile back splash covering the shower wall. The kitchen is equipped with white cabinetry and a nice counter back splash to let it stand out. Hardwood flooring and tile throughout. Surrounded by many restaurants, shopping centers and coffee shops!
*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.
**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.
(RLNE2548959)