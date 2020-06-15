1923 Seegars Place

Location Location Location! It's an incredible opportunity to live in 3 bedroom/ 3 bath Townhome located walking distance from everything Plaza Midwood has to offer! This 3-level townhome features spacious 3 bedrooms each with a full bathroom. Master bedroom has walk-in-closets and double vanities in the bathroom. Kitchen has a giant granite island and counter tops with new appliances. Available November 17th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
