1923 Seegars Place
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

1923 Seegars Place

1923 Seegars Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1923 Seegars Pl, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location Location Location!
It's an incredible opportunity to live in 3 bedroom/ 3 bath Townhome located walking distance from everything Plaza Midwood has to offer!
This 3-level townhome features spacious 3 bedrooms each with a full bathroom.
Master bedroom has walk-in-closets and double vanities in the bathroom. Kitchen has a giant granite island and counter tops with new appliances. Available November 17th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Seegars Place have any available units?
1923 Seegars Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 Seegars Place have?
Some of 1923 Seegars Place's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 Seegars Place currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Seegars Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Seegars Place pet-friendly?
No, 1923 Seegars Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1923 Seegars Place offer parking?
Yes, 1923 Seegars Place offers parking.
Does 1923 Seegars Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Seegars Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Seegars Place have a pool?
No, 1923 Seegars Place does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Seegars Place have accessible units?
No, 1923 Seegars Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Seegars Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 Seegars Place does not have units with dishwashers.

