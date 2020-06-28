1920 Bonnie Lane

Amenities

4 Bed House located right off WT Harris and old concord, minutes to everything, split floor plan with its own entrance to lower level that has a Bed and Bath.

About 1920 Bonnie, Charlotte, North Carolina 28213

Directions:From I-485 South, take exit 33 onto Hwy 49/University City Blvd. Right onto Hwy 49, Left on Mark Twain, Right on Sandburg Ave, Left onto Bonnie Lane. Home at the end of the street on the right. Or from 49 take Left onto John Kirk, Right into College Downs/Bonnie Lane. 2nd home on left.

