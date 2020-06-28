All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1920 Bonnie Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1920 Bonnie Lane
Last updated October 29 2019 at 12:17 AM

1920 Bonnie Lane

1920 Bonnie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
College Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1920 Bonnie Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 Bed House located right off WT Harris and old concord, minutes to everything, split floor plan with its own entrance to lower level that has a Bed and Bath.
About 1920 Bonnie, Charlotte, North Carolina 28213
Directions:From I-485 South, take exit 33 onto Hwy 49/University City Blvd. Right onto Hwy 49, Left on Mark Twain, Right on Sandburg Ave, Left onto Bonnie Lane. Home at the end of the street on the right. Or from 49 take Left onto John Kirk, Right into College Downs/Bonnie Lane. 2nd home on left.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Bonnie Lane have any available units?
1920 Bonnie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1920 Bonnie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Bonnie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Bonnie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Bonnie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1920 Bonnie Lane offer parking?
No, 1920 Bonnie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1920 Bonnie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Bonnie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Bonnie Lane have a pool?
No, 1920 Bonnie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Bonnie Lane have accessible units?
No, 1920 Bonnie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Bonnie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 Bonnie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 Bonnie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1920 Bonnie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte