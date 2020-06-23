All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1913 Dembrigh Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1913 Dembrigh Lane
Last updated May 7 2020 at 8:44 PM

1913 Dembrigh Lane

1913 Dembrigh Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Harris - Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1913 Dembrigh Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Dembrigh Lane have any available units?
1913 Dembrigh Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1913 Dembrigh Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Dembrigh Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Dembrigh Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 Dembrigh Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1913 Dembrigh Lane offer parking?
No, 1913 Dembrigh Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1913 Dembrigh Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 Dembrigh Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Dembrigh Lane have a pool?
No, 1913 Dembrigh Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Dembrigh Lane have accessible units?
No, 1913 Dembrigh Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Dembrigh Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 Dembrigh Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1913 Dembrigh Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1913 Dembrigh Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte