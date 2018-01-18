1912 Lela Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Highly Desirable 3-Story Row House in Wesley Heights on Lela Court with Drive-In 2-Car Garage and Front Yard with White Picket Fence.



Excellent Floor-plan for Professional Roommates or Corporate Housing, 3 Full-Size Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms with an additional Half Bath, Large Gourmet Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops, Hardwood Floors, Great Room with Fireplace and Balcony.



Location...Location....Location...adjacent to Stewart Creek Greenway, Walking Distance to Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Knights games, Rhino Market, Lucky Dog, Shops, Nightlife, Brewery & Restaurants, and more.



NOTE: Current Residents Moving Out Sunday, March 1st, House will be Professionally Cleaned, Inside and Outside, with Paint Touch-up where necessary. Move-In Ready Saturday, March 7th.

