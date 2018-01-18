All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:15 PM

1912 Lela Avenue

Location

1912 Lela Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Highly Desirable 3-Story Row House in Wesley Heights on Lela Court with Drive-In 2-Car Garage and Front Yard with White Picket Fence.

Excellent Floor-plan for Professional Roommates or Corporate Housing, 3 Full-Size Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms with an additional Half Bath, Large Gourmet Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops, Hardwood Floors, Great Room with Fireplace and Balcony.

Location...Location....Location...adjacent to Stewart Creek Greenway, Walking Distance to Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Knights games, Rhino Market, Lucky Dog, Shops, Nightlife, Brewery & Restaurants, and more.

NOTE: Current Residents Moving Out Sunday, March 1st, House will be Professionally Cleaned, Inside and Outside, with Paint Touch-up where necessary. Move-In Ready Saturday, March 7th.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1912 Lela Avenue have any available units?
1912 Lela Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 Lela Avenue have?
Some of 1912 Lela Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Lela Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Lela Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Lela Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 Lela Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1912 Lela Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Lela Avenue offers parking.
Does 1912 Lela Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Lela Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Lela Avenue have a pool?
No, 1912 Lela Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Lela Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1912 Lela Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Lela Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1912 Lela Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

