Amenities

parking fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities parking

Corporate/turn key furnished housing! 2 bedroom/1-1/2 bathrooms ready for you to move in with clothes and a toothbrush! Great for project managers/hospital personell/family building a house etc. Parking varies depending on length of contract. Rent per month varies depending on length of contract. Bring all your clients who need temporary housing for any reason! Walk to the 2 grocery stores and 20+ restaurants! GREAT location!