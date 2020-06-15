All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:15 PM

1902 Bromwich Road

1902 Bromwich Road · No Longer Available
Location

1902 Bromwich Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Available Now***

Renovated 2 Story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Westerly Hills. This home features 1,600 sq ft of living space with open living room and a separate dining area open to the sunny applianced kitchen. You will love the spacious master on the main with a private bath. 2 more bedrooms and a bath are on the upper level. A great plan for roomates!

Neighborhood: Westerly Hills

High school: Harding University High School

Middle school: Westerly Hills Academy

Elementary school: Westerly Hills Academy

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Bromwich Road have any available units?
1902 Bromwich Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1902 Bromwich Road currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Bromwich Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Bromwich Road pet-friendly?
No, 1902 Bromwich Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1902 Bromwich Road offer parking?
No, 1902 Bromwich Road does not offer parking.
Does 1902 Bromwich Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Bromwich Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Bromwich Road have a pool?
No, 1902 Bromwich Road does not have a pool.
Does 1902 Bromwich Road have accessible units?
No, 1902 Bromwich Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Bromwich Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 Bromwich Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1902 Bromwich Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1902 Bromwich Road does not have units with air conditioning.

