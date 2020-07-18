1864 Aston Mill Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Townhome in the Mews at Laurel Valley Community. Spacious open floor plan with laminate wood flooring & crown molding throughout main level. Kitchen upgraded with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and large island. Upstairs boasts spacious Master bedroom and en suite bath with separate shower & garden tub. Two additional bedrooms & full hall bath complete the upper level. Close to shopping, restaurants, airport and interstates.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $40 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $200 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.