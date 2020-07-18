All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1864 Aston Mill Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1864 Aston Mill Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1864 Aston Mill Pl

1864 Aston Mill Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Olde Whitehall
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1864 Aston Mill Place, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Townhome in the Mews at Laurel Valley Community. Spacious open floor plan with laminate wood flooring & crown molding throughout main level. Kitchen upgraded with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and large island. Upstairs boasts spacious Master bedroom and en suite bath with separate shower & garden tub. Two additional bedrooms & full hall bath complete the upper level. Close to shopping, restaurants, airport and interstates.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $40 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $200 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1864 Aston Mill Pl have any available units?
1864 Aston Mill Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1864 Aston Mill Pl have?
Some of 1864 Aston Mill Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1864 Aston Mill Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1864 Aston Mill Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1864 Aston Mill Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1864 Aston Mill Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1864 Aston Mill Pl offer parking?
No, 1864 Aston Mill Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1864 Aston Mill Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1864 Aston Mill Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1864 Aston Mill Pl have a pool?
No, 1864 Aston Mill Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1864 Aston Mill Pl have accessible units?
No, 1864 Aston Mill Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1864 Aston Mill Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1864 Aston Mill Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte