Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:43 PM

1815 Masonic Drive

1815 Masonic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Masonic Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Beautiful, newly renovated home located in Plaza Midwood in the Country Club Village. New Driveway, New Roof, New Appliances (Including Washer And Dryer), New Granite, New Marble Backsplash, Beautiful New Island, Updated Bathrooms, You name it, it's got it! Sits right across a serene, peaceful walking trail. Sit in your magnificent front porch with your cup of coffee in the morning and bask in the delight! Take your bike or go for a walk in the beautiful trails this neighborhood has to offer. In the heart of Plaza Midwood, Minutes from Uptown, Dilworth, Commonwealth, Noda and all of the nice spots the city has to offer.
The backyard is fenced and is very pleasant. Very nice neighbors. In a cul-de-sac with the country club and golf course in the back. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and bars. A must see! Agent has ownership interest in the property. Please call Mena 704-906-9968 for more info or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Masonic Drive have any available units?
1815 Masonic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 Masonic Drive have?
Some of 1815 Masonic Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Masonic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Masonic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Masonic Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Masonic Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1815 Masonic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Masonic Drive offers parking.
Does 1815 Masonic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1815 Masonic Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Masonic Drive have a pool?
No, 1815 Masonic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Masonic Drive have accessible units?
No, 1815 Masonic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Masonic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Masonic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
