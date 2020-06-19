1815 Masonic Drive

Amenities

Beautiful, newly renovated home located in Plaza Midwood in the Country Club Village. New Driveway, New Roof, New Appliances (Including Washer And Dryer), New Granite, New Marble Backsplash, Beautiful New Island, Updated Bathrooms, You name it, it's got it! Sits right across a serene, peaceful walking trail. Sit in your magnificent front porch with your cup of coffee in the morning and bask in the delight! Take your bike or go for a walk in the beautiful trails this neighborhood has to offer. In the heart of Plaza Midwood, Minutes from Uptown, Dilworth, Commonwealth, Noda and all of the nice spots the city has to offer.

The backyard is fenced and is very pleasant. Very nice neighbors. In a cul-de-sac with the country club and golf course in the back. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and bars. A must see! Agent has ownership interest in the property. Please call Mena 704-906-9968 for more info or to schedule a showing.