1815 Butterfly Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

1815 Butterfly Ln

1815 Butterfly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Butterfly Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Hamilton Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
APPLICATION RECEIVED. Located minutes from Uptown be the first to live in this beautiful townhouse AFTER being updated and renovated. New paint, flooring, appliances, lighting, ceiling fans and blinds! Main floor features include a half bathroom on main floor, renovated kitchen with tile backsplash, open floor plan on main floor, gas fireplace and private, fenced in courtyard with storage closet. Upstairs has two roomy bedrooms with walk in closets. Each bedroom has its own private full bathroom. Easy access to I-77, Sunset Rd, shopping, dining and more. Pets are conditional. Tenant liability insurance is required. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED: A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Butterfly Ln have any available units?
1815 Butterfly Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 Butterfly Ln have?
Some of 1815 Butterfly Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Butterfly Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Butterfly Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Butterfly Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 Butterfly Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1815 Butterfly Ln offer parking?
No, 1815 Butterfly Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1815 Butterfly Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Butterfly Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Butterfly Ln have a pool?
No, 1815 Butterfly Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Butterfly Ln have accessible units?
No, 1815 Butterfly Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Butterfly Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 Butterfly Ln has units with dishwashers.

