1815 Butterfly Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

APPLICATION RECEIVED. Located minutes from Uptown be the first to live in this beautiful townhouse AFTER being updated and renovated. New paint, flooring, appliances, lighting, ceiling fans and blinds! Main floor features include a half bathroom on main floor, renovated kitchen with tile backsplash, open floor plan on main floor, gas fireplace and private, fenced in courtyard with storage closet. Upstairs has two roomy bedrooms with walk in closets. Each bedroom has its own private full bathroom. Easy access to I-77, Sunset Rd, shopping, dining and more. Pets are conditional. Tenant liability insurance is required. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED: A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.