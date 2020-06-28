1808 Chinchester Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super nice Ballantyne home with 4 bedrooms plus bonus room, 2.5 baths with a big detached garage located on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Enjoy two master suites - one up, one down. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and a bonus room. Enjoy the pretty columns downstairs in the dining room and living area, complete with marble-surround fireplace. Extensive tile on the lower level including the dining room. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets, refrigerator with ice & water dispenser, laundry room down, mostly neutral tones throughout. Pretty landscaping with private patio out back. Front porch. Washer and dryer Included. Great schools. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).