Charlotte, NC
1808 Chinchester Ln
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:44 AM

1808 Chinchester Ln

1808 Chinchester Lane · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

1808 Chinchester Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super nice Ballantyne home with 4 bedrooms plus bonus room, 2.5 baths with a big detached garage located on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Enjoy two master suites - one up, one down. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and a bonus room. Enjoy the pretty columns downstairs in the dining room and living area, complete with marble-surround fireplace. Extensive tile on the lower level including the dining room. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets, refrigerator with ice & water dispenser, laundry room down, mostly neutral tones throughout. Pretty landscaping with private patio out back. Front porch. Washer and dryer Included. Great schools. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Chinchester Ln have any available units?
1808 Chinchester Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 Chinchester Ln have?
Some of 1808 Chinchester Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Chinchester Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Chinchester Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Chinchester Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 Chinchester Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1808 Chinchester Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1808 Chinchester Ln offers parking.
Does 1808 Chinchester Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 Chinchester Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Chinchester Ln have a pool?
No, 1808 Chinchester Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Chinchester Ln have accessible units?
No, 1808 Chinchester Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Chinchester Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 Chinchester Ln has units with dishwashers.
