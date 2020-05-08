All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
1801 Runnymede Road
Last updated July 20 2019 at 5:44 PM

1801 Runnymede Road

1801 Runnymede Ln · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Barclay Downs
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

1801 Runnymede Ln, Charlotte, NC 28211
Barclay Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing location! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom property has many updates and will be available July 1st. Master bedroom is large and is on the main level. Two good size bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. The property has a large covered front porch and a private deck in the back. Washer and dryer included.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Runnymede Road have any available units?
1801 Runnymede Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Runnymede Road have?
Some of 1801 Runnymede Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Runnymede Road currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Runnymede Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Runnymede Road pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Runnymede Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1801 Runnymede Road offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Runnymede Road offers parking.
Does 1801 Runnymede Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 Runnymede Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Runnymede Road have a pool?
No, 1801 Runnymede Road does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Runnymede Road have accessible units?
No, 1801 Runnymede Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Runnymede Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Runnymede Road has units with dishwashers.
